Over €450,000 announced for Longford under Town and Village Renewal Scheme

Over €454,000 has been allocated for improvements to six small towns and villages around Longford under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme. Kenagh, Killashee, Drumlish, Ardagh, Legga and Ballinalee have all been allocated funding for improvements.

In Kenagh, €100,000 of government funding will go towards installing new street lights and a footpath. Another €100,000 will go towards the second phase of the redevelopment of Rose Cottage in Ballinalee. Over €77,000 will be used to construct a footpath linking Legga Church and Legga Cemetery, while Killashee is set to benefit from €100,000 for the development of a car park to service St Patrick's Church.

Drumlish is to receive over €21,000 to erect heritage signage and information plaques across the village and over €55,000 has been allocated to upgrade the walkway from the Ardagh Heritage Centre to Brí Léith.

Fine Gael TD for Longford/Westmeath Peter Burke has welcomed the funding, announced today.

“These are all excellent initiatives and locals will see how this investment will make a big difference to the appearance of our small towns and villages. We need to ensure our smaller towns and villages are more attractive and sustainable places in which to live and work," he said.

Councillors in Co Longford have also welcomed the announcement of funding with Cllr Gerard Farrell expressing particular delight on the €100,000 for the development of a carpark at St Patrick's Church, Killashee.

"I'm delighted. I worked with Fr Turlough Baxter and members of the community on this application. The carpark will be used for safe parking for the church and for funerals. It will also be used for access to local amenities at the Royal Canal," he said.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring said: “Interest in the Town and Village Renewal Scheme this year was very high and the scheme was heavily over-subscribed. It was not possible to fund all of the applications received, but I am pleased that many of the towns and villages which have been successful this year are receiving funding under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme for the first time.

“I want to thank the Local Authorities for engaging with local communities in these instances to help them to identify good projects which have merited support.

“The Government’s commitment to supporting rural Ireland is further underscored through the €1 billion Project Ireland 2040 Rural Regeneration and Development Fund which complements the Town and Village Renewal Scheme and provides an opportunity to deliver more integrated and ambitious projects which will further support the revitalisation of our rural towns and villages.”

