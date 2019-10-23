Roadworks continue on R194 Granard

Longford County Council wishes to update you on the Road Resurfacing works on the R194 in Granard town, including Market Street, Moxham Street and its junction with the L 1069 (the Gowna Road).

Works are scheduled to continue until Thursday night/Friday Morning October 25.

Works commence at 6:30pm each evening and will continue through the night until 6am each morning.

Temporary Closures and restricted parking on the above-mentioned streets is required to facilitate the works and shall occur at intermittent intervals as is required by the progress of the works.

The nature of these works dictate that they take place outside of peak traffic hours to reduce the disruption on town business and traffic.

All efforts have been taken to ensure the impact on directly affected residents is minimised.

Any inconvenience is regretted.

Read also: Granard roadworks to be completed before Christmas