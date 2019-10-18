Granard roadworks to be completed before Christmas

Cathaoirleach of Granard Municipal District, Cllr PJ Reilly, has welcomed the news that roadworks will take place in the town of Granard in the coming weeks.

The road on Market Street is due to be resurfaced and black topped and the hand railing will be repaired along the footpath.

These works are due to be carried out by the end of October.

Transport Infra- structure Ireland (TII) has also received planning permission to resurface and black top from the Garda Station, through Barrack Street to Carra.

The works are to take place in mid November and Cllr Reilly stressed the importance of having the worls completed on scedule.

“We'll be coming into the Christmas season and we don't want to cause disruption to Christmas shoppers,” he said.

Area Engineer for the Granard Municipal District David Coppinger explained to the meeting that the majority of the works will be done at night to avoided disruption.