Win €25,000 EJ Menswear voucher at Beat It fashion show

Since EJ Menswear officially launched Beat It’s world record attempt the excitement has been building for what promises to be an amazing fashion show on Wednesday, October 16 at the Radisson Blu Hotel Sligo.

In what is shaping up to be a star studded night in aid of Sligo Cancer Support, Sligo Rovers and Sligo All Stars, everyone who purchased a raffle ticket will be eagerly waiting to see who scoops one of the jaw dropping prizes up for grabs!

To celebrate their 25th year in business, EJ Menswear have put up a staggering first prize voucher worth €25,000! The voucher is paid over 10 years and one lucky person will be walking away on the night with this mind blowing prize. The winner will be dressed to impress for the next decade with €2,500 a year to spend on the best menswear brands available!

Tickets for this already very popular prize are available to anyone, anywhere in the world thanks to their availability online at ejmenswear.com. So whether you are in New Ross or New York you can be in with a chance of scooping €25,000 worth of stylish clobber to keep you kitted out for the next 10 years!

For all of the ‘Bit O Red’ fans out there Sligo Rovers are giving away the ultimate football fans prize, a 25 year season ticket!! Never miss a match again for the next quarter of a century with this amazing prize.

Make sure you don’t miss out on a chance to win one of these spectacular prizes by purchasing a ticket now. Tickets for the Mega Draw are priced at only €10 and are available in store at ej menswear or online at ejmenswear.com. All ticket sale proceeds are going towards Sligo Cancer Support, Sligo Rovers and Sligo All Stars.

For those of you planning to attend, entrance tickets for the night, which are selling fast, are available from EJ Menswear, Sligo Rovers, Sligo Cancer Support Centre, PetStop, Rosanna's hair Salon and Marion Dineens Hair Studio.