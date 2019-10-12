Longford support urged for ‘Give Paw’ campaign

Throughout October, pet retailer, Maxi Zoo will raise funds to help their furry friends in Dogs Trust through their annual ‘Friendship Connects, Give Paw’ fundraising campaign, which was launched by top Irish model and TV personality Glenda Gilson, together with her dog, Yazz.

Now, in its fourth year, the campaign sees Maxi Zoo sell limited edition ‘Friendship Connects, Give Paw’ bracelets for €2.50 each in their Longford store.

100% of proceeds from the sale of these bracelets will go towards Dogs Trust , where the fund will be used to provide food, dog treats and interactive toys for all the dogs and puppies in their Rehoming Centre.

Launching the ‘Friendship Connects, Give Paw’ campaign, Glenda Gilson said “I am so delighted to be teaming up with Maxi Zoo to help raise awareness for the campaign which will raise vital funds for Dogs Trust.”

She added, “I am a huge dog lover and I can’t ever imagine having to, or choosing to give up my dog.”

Anthony Cremin, Marketing Manager of Maxi Zoo Ireland said “Our ‘Friendship Connects, Give Paw’ campaign has raised €41,000 for worthy animal charities since its inception, and our fundraising target for this year is €55,000 for our chosen charity partner, Dogs Trust.

“We’re encouraging pet lovers nationwide to call into our Longford store this October and help us help Dogs Trust to bring about a day when all dogs can enjoy a happy life, free from the threat of unnecessary destruction.”

