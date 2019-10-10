Ballymahon postmistress calls time on 26-year career

Ballymahon postmistress, June Dillon, has called time on a career spanning almost three decades, with many dubbing it the end of an era for Ballymahon.

June, who officially retired from the role on Monday, October 7, has departed after twenty six years of service.

Jackie White, PRO of Ballymahon Traders association, wished to thank June for her dedicated service to the area and said she thoroughly deserves a happy retirement.

She said, “We have to thank her for her service to the town. We wish her the very best of luck. She was always very supportive of local businesses herself and she will be missed.”

Although June will no longer be in the role, the premises on Main Street, Ballymahon, will still be in use as a post office. It will now be managed by Pat Smyth, of Smyth’s SuperValu Ballymahon, who plans to move the Post office service to his store, also on Main Street, in the future.

Jackie White added, “We wish June and her family the very best of luck and we would like to wish the incoming postmaster the best of luck as well.”

Smyth Mahon Ltd made a recent application to Longford county council planning department, outlining plans for the new postal service.

They are seeking permission to demolish the current trolley bay, entrance door and front windows to allow for a single storey extension of 26 sq.m.

The works will accommodate a new entrance door, windows, trolley bay, ramp and the new post office area of 19 sq. m.

