Longford Citizens Information Service to re-open outreach service in Ballymahon

The Longford Citizens Information Service will re-open its outreach service in the Bridgeway’s Family Resource Centre, Ballymahon.

The outreach service will resume on Tuesday evenings from 4.30pm to 6.30pm commencing next Tuesday, October 8.

If you wish to check out your rights and entitlements regarding social welfare; employment; health; housing; education and training; money and tax; family and relationships; returning to Ireland; consumer affairs; death & bereavement, you can come along and speak with an information officer from Longford Citizens Information Service in confidence.

This is a drop in service which is free of charge.

For further information call 0761 07 5890 or the National Call Centre on 0761 07 4000.