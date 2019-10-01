Charge against Longford man upgraded to manslaughter

A man charged with assault causing harm in connection to fatal injuries sustained by a man outside a pub in Co Longford earlier this year has had his charge upgraded to manslaughter.

Noel McGann (50) was fatally injured following an incident outside Leavy's Public House Car Park, Foigha, Kenagh, Co Longford on August 1 2019.

Gerard Melia (31), of Derrygowna, Lanesboro, Co Longford appeared before a sitting of Longford District Court today before Judge Seamus Hughes.

Detective Sgt Keelan Brennan gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution, revealing when the charge was put to him Mr Melia said: "I had to protect myself on the day and I want to say sorry to the McGann family for the way things ended up."

Sgt Paddy McGirl said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had given consent to withdrawing the Section 3 assault charge, replacing it with one of manslaughter.

Judge Hughes extended Mr Melia's bail conditions, ordering the Longford man to hand in his passport within 24 hours after an application was made on behalf of the State.

Mr Melia, wearing blue jeans and a blue jacket did not speak at today's hearing where he was represented by defence solicitor Fiona Baxter.

Mr McGann was rushed to the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore after the incident where he died a number of days later.

The case was adjourned until November 5 2019 for the preparation of a book of evidence.

