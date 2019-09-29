Longford man tells judge: ‘I have to be guilty’

A motorist, who insisted he never received a fixed charge penalty notice for a road traffic offence in Longford last year, has nonetheless told a court: “I have to be guilty”.

Thomas Oliver Keenan, of 79 Grian Ard, Ardnacassa, Co Longford pleaded guilty to having parked in a manner which interfered with the normal flow of traffic at Ballymahon Street, Longford on November 24 2018.

The charge was ultimately handed down to Mr Keenan under Article 36 of the Road Traffic Act 1997.

In court, Judge Seamus Hughes was told the incident involving an 11’ registered car took place shortly after lunchtime.

Mr Keenan, who was in court to face the charge, said he did not receive a fixed charge penalty notice as a consequence.

“I didn’t get it,” he told the judge.

“If I did I would tell you.”

Judge Hughes said in the circumstances there was little he could do but to convict Mr Keenan of the said charge.

Indicating he was likely to hand down a monetary fine, Judge Hughes said he would be issuing a €150 penalty and would give Mr Keenan three months to pay it.

“Now, that isn’t too bad is it?” Judge Hughes put it to Mr Keenan.

Walking away as the comment was made to him, Mr Keenan replied: “No, it isn’t judge.”