Local news publishers highlight critical challenges facing independent journalism

Over 30 representatives from Ireland’s local and national publishing news publishing industry, including CEOs, editors and journalists gathered in unity to speak with members of the Oireachtas about the challenges facing independent journalism in Ireland.

Over 50 Oireachtás members attended the event and included;

Among those in attendance at event were: Fianna Fáil Leader Micheál Martin, T.D.’s including, Michael Ring (FG), Minister Regina Doherty (FG), Brendan Smyth (FF), Timmy Dooley (FF), Minister Helen McEntee (FG), Catherine Murphy (Soc Dem), Bobby Alyward (FF), Maureen O’ Sullivan (Ind), Dara Calleary (FF), Jan O’ Sullivan (Labour), Margaret Murphy O'Mahony (FF), Kevin O’ Keefe (FF), Jackie Cahill (FF), Roisín Shorthall (Soc Dem) , Eamon Scanlon (FF), Mattie McGrath ( Ind), Niamh Smyth (FF), Pat ‘The Cope’ Gallagher (FF), and Senator Pádraig Ó Céidigh, John Curran TD (FF), Eugene Murphy TD (FF), Senator Diarmuid Wilson, Denis Naughten TD (Ind), Deputies Michael McLoughlin and Eamonn Scanlon.

Organised by Local Ireland and Newsbrands Ireland, the representative bodies for the local and national news publishing industries, the event highlighted practical steps the government could take to ensure a sustainable future for journalism in Ireland. These include;

* Reduce VAT on print and digital newspapers to 5% in Budget 2020. Ultimately reduce VAT on printed newspapers to 0% as is the case in Britain and other EU countries.

* Complete the long overdue review of the Defamation Act. It’s now almost three years since the review was announced and 40 submissions were made to the Department of Justice. The laws, as they currently are, have a chilling effect on democracy and a free press.

*Extend the brief of the Minister for Communications to include all media and not just the broadcast sector, ensuring the Minister has full oversight of our complex and ever evolving media landscape and public service journalism is supported across all media.

David Ryan, President of Local Ireland, said; “Our titles are newspapers of record in their communities. We are trusted to record and report local news and sport. As you know we lead on issues that are important to our communities. Imagine a community without a local paper, no local government reporting, no health, education, court, sports covering, leaving a huge democratic deficit.

“The measures we are proposing today will go some way towards ensuring a sustainable future for my members, but the time for action is now.”