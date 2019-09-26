Gardaí use pepper spray on Longford man ‘swinging’ pint glass at door staff

Gardaí who came across a man allegedly swinging a pint glass at door staff outside a Longford nightclub had to use pepper spray to subdue him, a court has heard.

Michael Nevin, 16 Annaly Gardens, Longford was in attendance at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court where details surrounding two public order (Section 4 intoxicated in a public place and Section 6 of engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour) charges stemming from an incident at Main Street on September 1 2019 were read out.

Garda Keith O’Brien said he was on patrol with a colleague when they came across Mr Nevin shortly after 1am “waving a pint glass” and “swinging it at door staff” of a local nightclub.

Mr Nevin, who was wearing a pink t-shirt and jeans while chewing gum, disputed some of the claims made by Garda O’Brien.

He said the pint glass the garda referred to was in fact a plastic glass, adding he had been given no direction to leave the area and was approached by gardaí from behind.

“I was sprayed with pepper spray in my eye,” he said, claiming “excessive force” had been used against him during the course of his arrest.

“I was talking to door staff and I was given no warning to leave. I was approached from behind, I was pepper sprayed and knocked to the ground.”

His solicitor Frank Gearty said it was too early in the case to ascertain his client’s stance as to whether he would plead guilty or not, saying he would like to see the contents of evidence first.

“I don’t really know yet,” he said, under questioning from Judge Seamus Hughes as to the likelihood of a guilty plea.

“I am very anxious as I don’t know enough about this (case). He (Mr Nevin) is in very good shape and there has been no problem (with gardaí) but this.”

Looking down at the accused, Judge Hughes noted how Mr Nevin was a man he had met “very frequently” in the past.

Mr Gearty said while that may carry some truth, Mr Nevin has improved his physical and mental well being considerably following his past battles with drug addiction.

“It is very disappointing it (incident) happened as he had been doing very well,” said Mr Gearty.

“He had problems with cocaine and other drugs but he is in much better shape than in those dark days.”

Given his knowledge of his client’s past battles, Mr Gearty described the events of September 1 last as a “blip but not a serious blip”.

Judge Seamus Hughes, in adjourning the case, issued a stern warning to Mr Nevin to steer clear of any trouble in the meantime.

“If he comes to attention to gardaí in between (now and return date for case) he will be in difficulty,” said Judge Hughes.

The case is set to return before Longford District Court on November 12 2019.