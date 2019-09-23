CONFIRMED: Longford greyhound stadium to reopen this Wednesday

Longford greyhound stadium is to officially reopen this coming Wednesday, September, for a 12-race card.

The news comes after weeks of struggles for the stadium, after they had previously announced they would close due to rising insurance costs. However, contributions locally have enabled the team to reopen the gates once more.

“We are delighted to announce the reopening of Longford on Wednesday the 25th for racing.” Organisers posted.

“This is a result of the exceptional efforts of, in particular Joe Quirke who has gone to great lengths to make the reopening possible, along with the support of the fundraising committee.

“A huge thanks to all the contributors to the fund without whose support it would not be possible to recommence racing.”

Also read: Save Longford greyhound stadium fundraiser has raised over €19,000 to date

The team behind Longford greyhound stadium thanked all of the companies employed for completing the required work in a timely manner and to such a high standard. They also confirmed that they had received the go-ahead from the Fire officer to carry out a race night.

Also read: Burke Confirms Bord na gCon support of Longford Greyhound Stadium

A full trial schedule will be held tomorrow, Tuesday, September 24, with the official 12-race card taking place on Wednesday. The first race will commence at 8pm.