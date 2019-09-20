Burke Confirms Bord na gCon support of Longford Greyhound Stadium

Deputy Peter Burke, Fine Gael TD for Longford Westmeath, this week questioned the CEO of Bord na gCon in relation to the Longford Greyhound Stadium, asking him to pledge his support for the track at the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee.

In response to Deputy Burke’s questions, Ger Dollard, the IGB CEO, said that should the track open later this month as is planned, “we will support it fully as we have up to this point”.

Answering further questions from Deputy Burke, Dollard stated that while it was not the IGB’s decision to close the track, he understands that fire safety works will be complete and the track up and running for business from September 24.

Burke stated that he is keen to see support shown to Longford Greyhound Stadium and its employees and customers.

