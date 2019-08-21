Save Longford greyhound stadium fundraiser has raised over €19,000 to date

Longford greyhound stadium have issued an update on fundraising efforts which could see them prolonging their 80-year existence.

Two weeks ago, staff of the Longford greyhound stadium issued a notice of closure after being left with 'no choice', due to rising insurance costs facing them and a lack of support from the Irish greyhound board. Originally, staff stated that the stadium would be closed by the end of August.

"Even if the stadium could find the money needed to pay these bills, this would only be a short term measure without further financial assistance from the IGB,” a statement read.

This sparked sadness among the Longford public and soon a fundraising initiative was piloted in an attempt to keep the gates open, albeit it temporarily. A gofundmepage was started, while meetings were also held to try and find new ways of raising the money required.

Staff of the Longford greyhound stadium posted an update on the situation last night, August 20, and revealed that their fundraising efforts to date have enabled them to raise in excess of €19,000.

They posted: "The response to our fundraising drive has been truly amazing!

"The donations have been coming in from far and wide. Thank you to every single one of you. It is very heartening.

"Between donations at the track, bank transfers and our GoFundMe page we have passed the €19,000 mark!"

The team have now urged the Longford public to 'keep the momentum going'.

"We need to keep the momentum going now as our first deadline is Monday August 26th.

"We hope to see as many as possible of you at the Final of the Liam Clancy & Harry Ryan Memorial Longford Derby on Friday night," they posted.

To donate to the fundraiser see here.