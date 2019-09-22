Gardai close road branching off N55 in Cavan as part of ongoing investigation into Lunney attack

Gardaí are carrying out a search in the South West Cavan area today as part of the investigation into the assault of Kevin Lunney last Tuesday. The road between Middletown Cross and the N55 Cavan/Granard road has been closed today while the Gardai searched the area.

Local Gardaí are being assisted by the Cavan Monaghan Divisional Search unit and the Technical Bureau from Garda Headquarters.

A number of searches have taken place in the Cavan area over the past few days following the abduction and torture of Mr Lunney, an executive with Quinn Industrial Holdings near his home in Derrylin last Tuesday. According to the Sunday Times today, the route taken by the attackers into the south has been identified and it is believed they travelled through Swanlinbar, Killeshandra and Ballinagh during the incident. A seriously injured Mr Lunney was dumped on the side of the road in Cornafean later that evening.

Anyone person who has any information on this criminal attack or other criminal activities which have taken place in the Cavan/ Fermanagh border area over recent years can contact An Garda Síochána at Cavan Garda Station 049 4368800, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station or The Police Service of Northern Ireland at 101, quoting reference number 1748 of 17/09/19.



Alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.