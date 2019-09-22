Longford Greyhound track to reopen on Monday night

Longford Greyhound Stadium has announced that it hopes to recommence a full racing schedule.

Following a number of contributions to the Track Supporters fund to keep Longford racing, works have been ongoing and will be completed by Friday.

On their Facebook page on Monday night, organisers posted the positive news: “Works are ongoing at the track at present.”

“The proposed finish date is this Friday. Providing the work is certified by then we hope to race this coming Monday, September 23.

“Entries for racing should be phoned in or text on Thursday before 12pm.

“The racing office is closed until Thursday. Monday's card will not be online till Friday afternoon as we want to have all certificates in order before confirming the race meeting.”