KTG to release debut album ‘Searching for Magpies’

Ballymahon musician Katie Gallagher will release her debut album ‘Searching for Magpies’ on September 26.

“The album mirrors my total, irrational obsession with the old wives' tale regarding magpies. And each song is linked to a line in that rhyme,” she said.

“One for sorrow, two for joy, three for a girl, four for a boy, five for silver, six for gold, seven for a secret never to be told.”

The mission with this album, Katie explained, was to make every song embody a different vibe and to avoid being boxed into just one genre.

KTG'’s debut album Searching for Magpies will be available on all platforms from September 26 next.

Read more: ‘Searching for Magpies’ as Ballymahon's KTG prepares to release new album