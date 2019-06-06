‘Searching for Magpies’ as Ballymahon's KTG prepares to release new album

Katie Gallagher - or KTG as she's now known in music circles - is causing stir as she prepares to release her long-awaited debut album, Searching for Magpies.

The Ballymahon star has signed with Beardfire Music Production Studio & Label, based in Dublin and, in the lead up to her album release, she'll be releasing three new singles.

“I am so excited about the signing. I think the idea of the guys taking all my ideas and making them a reality in the studio is the most exciting thing about the whole process. It's (the album) been a long time coming,” KTG told the Longford Leader.

“Looking back, it seemed I was hiding behind the ambiguity of the ‘oh yeah, it's coming’ and all that.

“Now that it's all finished, dates have been decided and promotion has started. It's very scary and becoming very real!”

The album is called Searching for Magpies and will be released on September 26.

“The album mirrors my total, irrational obsession with the old wives' tale regarding magpies. And each song is linked to a line in that rhyme,” she said.

“One for sorrow, two for joy, three for a girl, four for a boy, five for silver, six for gold, seven for a secret never to be told.”

The mission with this album, Katie explained, was to make every song embody a different vibe.

“From the moment I started this music journey, I always found it difficult to grasp the idea of being boxed into one genre. I hated it.

“The concept of sticking to one genre really blocked me from writing and creating music that I actually enjoyed performing.”

This album certainly shows that, she added, as every track is folk mixed with something else, from folk-pop in Don't Tell My Mother to folk-funk in Strawberries.

She tries to bring the listener on a journey through her brain and thoughts, all while hunting for that ever important pair of magpies.

The first of KTG's three singles to be released in the lead-up to her debut album is Don't Tell My Mother and is linked to the line ‘seven for a secret never to be told’. It will be available on June 28.

“The song has been circulating the last few months as Nathan Sheridan filmed a lovely live version of it in the Bog Lane Theatre in Ballymahon,” said Katie.

“The song in its fully-produced state is really summery and, if I do say so myself, a bop! I hope everyone else thinks so too.”

Strawberries is the next of the three new singles and will be released on July 26 and has already had its first play on Spin1038.

“This song is the ‘three for a girl’ line in the rhyme. Beardfire took this and made it this amazing funky song and I really love the way it came out,” said Katie.

Nathan Sheridan also recorded a live version of this song in Newcastle Forest.

The final single to be released before the album hits the scene is Never Go Home, with a release date of August 23.

“Never Go Home is definitely a fan favourite from gigs. It's a song that gets everyone singing a long - with a little big of KTG encouragement of course,” Katie laughed.

“This is the ‘two for joy’ line in the rhyme. I hope that this song will be an anthem for all of us as the summer draws to a close.”

Aside from the lead-up to her album release, KTG has plans for nationwide gigging, while also running her music school, the Gallagher School of Music &Drama (GSMD).

“I'm a newly qualified music teacher, so I decided last year to set up the business,” she said.

“It's only me teaching musical instruments and my sister, Maria, joins in for the youth choir and drama groups at the moment but we have plans to expand... hopefully!

“I think it's so important for young people to do something to foster their development and research shows that music is one of the best ways to do that.

“I am so proud of all my students and the progress they have made. I would love to take credit for it but I can't; they are just amazing young people and I'm really lucky.”

And, if she finds a bit of time for herself this summer, there are a few events that she's really looking forward to attending.

“I cannot wait for the Longford Summer Festival,” KTG enthused.

“To have all these amazing acts coming to Longford and playing, it's going to be amazing. I got to play at the festival last year and the energy in the town was really nice. The team should be so proud of themselves and all the work they put into it.”

