Gardaí keeping 'open mind' as to cause of fire at historic Longford residence
Minard House, located between Longford and Newtownforbes, has been left extensively damaged following an overnight fire
Investigators examining the circumstances behind a blaze at an historic 19th century property between Longford and Newtownforbes are keeping an 'open mind' as to its cause.
Emergency services have been attempting to bring a fire at Minard House, which broke out at around 3:30am this morning, under control for much of the day.
And while those efforts have since paid off, the house itself has been effectively left gutted.
A Garda spokesperson said it was far too early in the investigation to ascertain what may have caused the fire as a series of forensic examinations had yet to be carried out.
For more, see next week's Longford Leader.
