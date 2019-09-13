Edgeworthstown firm says more than 600 jobs at risk over 'illegal' beef blockades

Senior bosses at Edgeworthstown pet food firm C&D Foods has warned more than 600 jobs could be lost due to ongoing beef blockades at its front gates.

A High Court ruling earlier this week found in the long established company's favour and granted C&D Foods unlimited a temporary injunction preventing protesters from trespassing, unlawfully blockading the plant, and from intimidating individuals going to and from the plant.

The action was taken against two named defendants, Cllr Paraic Brady of The Meadows, Drumlish, Co Longford, and Colm Leonard of Aughanoran Dring Co Longford.

In a statement issued this lunchtime, C&D Foods said the risk of further job losses to add to almost 190 enforced layoffs was grave.

"A group continues to blockade the premises at Edgeworthstown," the statement read.

"This ongoing illegal action is preventing the conduct of normal business operations and has already caused 187 layoffs and is putting another 425 jobs in jeopardy at the pet food plant.

"The C&D Foods pet food plant was illegally blockaded on Sunday 8th September 2019. The company is totally separate from the ABP beef business and is managed independently. It should be noted that the vast majority of the raw materials used at the plant are chicken and pork, indeed less than 5% is beef.

Further injunction proceedings are scheduled in the High Court today and follow the earlier proceedings initiated by C&D Foods on Tuesday in response to the blockade.