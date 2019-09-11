Man to stand trial over fatal assault of Drumlish man Danny McGee

A Dublin man is to go on trial in the US in November charged with the fatal assault of Drumlish native Danny McGee in New York last year.

Steven O'Brien, with an address at 42nd Street, Queens, New York appeared in court on Monday.

There, the Dubliner, who has professed his innocence from the very outset, was given a trial date of November 14.

Legal representatives for Mr O'Brien have previously been quoted as claiming he would be denying any wrongdoing over the incident, a stance which was repeated outside court this week.

“We are expecting to go to trial and it should be reinforced that Mr O'Brien is presumed innocent until proven guilty,” said Mr O'Brien's attorney Matthew Gartenberg.

Twenty-one-year-old Mr McGee was found lying unconscious outside the Gaslight Bar in Queens, New York shortly before 4am on Thanksgiving Day, November 22, 2018.

The much loved and well respected son of Don and Colleen was pronounced dead in hospital a short time later - a post mortem found that he died due to a head injury.

The former Moyne Community School pupil had been planning on returning home permanently from the US before tragedy struck.

Hundreds of mourners attended St Mary's Church in Drumlish just days later as friends, neighbours and locals from Mr McGee's home town came out in large numbers to pay their final respects.

Many of those memories were relived in March as well wishers and members of the public attended a near to capacity Longford Arms Hotel for a fundraiser in memory of the late Mr McGee.

