Pair appear at Longford court charged over cannabis plants cultivation

Two Lithuanian men in their 40s appeared at Longford District Court last week charged with cultivating cannabis plants under section 17 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977.

Aivaras Leitys (46), Glengad, Pullathomas, Ballina, Co Mayo, and Marius Kryzevicius (41), 13 Mullach, Glas Hall, Monaghan, Co Monaghan, were both arrested on August 24, 2019 at Mr Leitys’ address in Mayo.

Applications for bail were made but Sergeant Paddy McGirl objected to the application and requested that the pair be remanded in custody to Harristown District Court to August 30 last.

Judge Conal Gibbons agreed that the pair would have a second hearing, which was due to take place last Friday.