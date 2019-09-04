Dementia support at weekly pop-up centre in St Joseph's Longford

September is World Alzheimer Month and, here in Longford, there are a number of services available for those suffering from dementia.

St Joseph's Hospital in Longford town is home to an excellent daycare service, which provides the very best care to each individual, with a personal care plan in place for every service user.

The service has been running every Saturday, one day per week for the past 12 years and has offered unrivalled support to patients and their familes since its extablishment.

“We focus on each person's individual needs to help support their quality of life, building trust with each service user and their families helping them to feel welcome in our centre in a safe and friendly environment,” Alzheimer Society Daycare manager

Jackie Egan informed the Longford Leader.

“The support of our friendly staff is greatly appreciated as they always respect the rights, dignity and confidentiality of all service users and their families, with their empowering approach, showing patience and empathy at all times.”

The service operates as a pop-up centre and daycare staff are are very grateful to St Joseph's for the use of their facilities each Saturday.

“The number of families availing of this service is six at present with a waiting list in place. There is a great need for more services in Longford,” Jackie explained.

Activities are provided to suit all service users' indicidual interests and needs throughout the day. Meals are also provided, ensuring excellent care to each user.

“The Saturday daycare service is a great support for family carers in the community who are living with Alzheimer’s and dementia. It helps provide some rest for all involved,” said Jackie.

The pop-up centre opens from 10am to 4pm every Saturday. For more information, see www.alzheimer.ie.

Roving Leader: Longford ASI, supporting those with dementia since 1982