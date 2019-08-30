Man appears at special court sitting in Longford following €110,000 Edgeworthstown cannabis seizure

The 45 year old man, who was arrested by Granard gardaí in connection with the seizure of cannabis and cannabis plants, at an address in Edgeworthstown, appeared before a special sitting of Longford District Court last night.



€50,000 worth of cannabis, along with 76 mature cannabis plants, almost at cultivation stage and with an estimated value of €60,000, were seized during 'an intelligence led operation', yesterday, Thursday, August 29.

The man arrested in connection with the seizure was initially detained at Granard Garda station for questioning before last night's special court sitting where he was charged and remanded in custody to Castlerea prison.

He will appear before Longford district court again next Tuesday morning, September 3.

