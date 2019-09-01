Drugs accused bailed by Longford judge after bench warrant

A man charged with the unlawful possession of drugs following an incident which occurred earlier this year has been remanded on bail to appear back before the courts next week.

Michael Lach, with an address at 14 Willow Crescent, Willow Park, Athlone was brought before a sitting of Longford District Court last week on foot of a bench warrant.

Presiding Judge Conal Gibbons was told gardaí executed the warrant earlier that morning.

Mr Lach had been charged with the possession of cannabis herb arising from an incident on January 6 2019 at 14 Willow Crescent, Willow Park, Athlone.

The 34-year-old was remanded on continuing bail to Athlone District Court on September 4 2019.