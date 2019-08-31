Man appears in Longford court on assault charge

A man charged with assaulting another man earlier this year has been remanded in custody following a sitting of Longford District Court last week.

James Flynn, of 14 Assumption Road, Athlone, Co Westmeath was in attendance last Monday week before Judge Conal Gibbons.

He was charged with a Section 3 assault causing harm offence at the aforementioned address on May 1 2019 and was currently in custody.

Judge Gibbons extended that, with consent being given to bail, until September 4 2019 at Athlone District Court.