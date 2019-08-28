Parish parkrun IV and parkwalk returns to Longford

For the fourth year in a row, Parish parkrun will take place in Longford. This is the run that made parkrun really well known throughout Longford and saw participation levels rapidly rise on a weekly basis.

Parkrun is a free, weekly 5km timed run/walk, which takes place every Saturday in the Mall in Longford Town.

Last year, 107 participants took part in the run where Event Director Kevin Kane was hoping 10 people from each parish in Longford would take part.

Next week Kevin is looking for a minimum of 20 people from each parish in Longford to take part and anybody else from outside Longford who wants to join in.

“The idea of parish parkrun is to grow the sense of community spirit within our county and within our run. parkrun is flying and so many of our participants have made friends with one another. Many of the participants we have on a weekly basis took part in parish parkrun as their maiden run last year. The hope is to have a huge number next week and they keep coming back on a weekly basis.”

With Operation Transformation back on our TV screens soon, Kevin sees this as a fantastic opportunity for people to keep fitness to the fore of people’s minds, especially when it’s free.

“People need to look after themselves better in terms of keeping fit and healthy. People lead very busy lives with work and family commitments and sometimes forget to look after number one.

“Also, the cost of exercise can be very high with gym memberships and paid runs costing a fortune. parkrun gives you a chance to get fit for free and it’s every week.”

parkrun is for all abilities and walkers are very welcome. Indeed parkrun are introducing parkwalk nationwide for a block of six weeks starting on Saturday September 7.

“We have many walkers participating on a weekly basis and we have a tail walker whose job it is to come in last, so nobody needs to feel under pressure about doing the run in a certain time. They finish when they finish and everybody at parkrun is very encouraging.”

People can use parkwalk to build up to 5km each week.

Kevin is encouraging people to represent their parish next week.

“Hopefully plenty of people will wear their club colours next week and come out and enjoy a bit of craic with their friends and family,” he said.

Parish parkrun and parkwalk takes place at 9:20am next Saturday, September 7, in the Mall. Register for free on www.parkrun.ie and bring your barcode to get a time.

