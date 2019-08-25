Abbott Longford Marathon produces historic double as local athletes Barry Sheil and Niamh Kiernan triumph

For the first time ever, Longford athletes today emerged victorious in both the men’s and women’s full marathon at the Abbott Longford Marathon.



Barry Sheil captured the men’s crown in a time of 2:36.28, with his Longford Athletic Club colleague Donal Mulligan coming in second in 2:40.30.



In 2018, the women’s winner was Longford’s Adrianna Mulligan and on this occasion, it was the impressive Niamh Kiernan of Granard that secured the women’s title in a time of 3:12.32.



The aforementioned Adrianna Mulligan emerged as the winner of today’s women’s half marathon in a time of 1:22.58, while Longford’s Paddy Sharkey 1:12.28 was second in the men’s half marathon with Brendan Conway 1:11.44 finishing as the winner.



With a reputation for being the ‘friendly marathon’, the Abbott Longford Marathon attracted a record number of entries with athletes from 19 countries represented.



Huge congratulations to everyone who took part and also to the organisers, officials and everyone who helped in any way.

2019 Abbott Longford Marathon results



Full Marathon

Men

1st Barry Sheil 2:36.28

2nd Donal Mulligan 2:40.30

3rd Donal O’Callaghan 2:43.03

4th Alastair Higgins 2:43.18

Women

1st Niamh Kiernan 3:12.32

2nd Emma Horner 3:20.55

3rd Laura Corr 3:24.30

4th Lisa Crowley 3:25.10



Half Marathon

Men

1st Brendan Conway 1:11.44

2nd Patrick Sharkey 1:12.28

3rd John Higgins 1:13.46

4th Andrew Nevin 1.13:51

Women

1st Adrianna Mulligan 1:22.58

2nd Adele Walsh 1:24.14

3rd Isobel Oakes 1:25.53

4th Cora Regan 1:29.56



Ultra Marathon

Men

1st Jacek Latala 4:50.19

2nd George Brady 5:08.30

3rd Colum McLaughlin 5:39.55

4th Peter Grennan 5:53.32

Women

1st Jenny Mullarkey 6:24.22

2nd Fanny Gardyn 6:52.26

3rd Susan Kavanagh Morrissey 7:40.45

4th Shelly Farrell 8:09.44

Relay

Male

1st Waterstown Warriors Wombles 2:59.28

2nd Toweys 3:20.47

3rd Longford Island 3:22.08

4th Take That, Longford 3:31.04

Female

1st Youth and Experience 3:14.43

2nd Hickey’s Heros 3:20.07

3rd The Unrelay-ables 3:27.45

4th The Stragglers 3:44.11



Walk

Male

1st Wayne Young 3:35.41

2nd Timothy Phelan 4:45.07

3rd John Healy 4:47.14

4th Patrick McGowan 5:02.49

Female

1st Alison Byrne 4:28.13

2nd Angel Murphy 4:49.11

3rd Tracey Graney 5:21.06

4th Kathy Lannon 5:43.45



5K

Male

1st Ben Doyle 0:17.45

2nd Thomas Conlon 0:18.18

3rd Daire Dowd 0:18.29

4th Peter Gray 0:18.32



Female

1st Sinéad Whitelaw 0:18.48

2nd Leah Benson 0:20.34

3rd Trish Lee 0:21.11

4th Hazel Jones 0:21.26

CLICK HERE FOR ALL RESULTS

