Local athletes claim the spoils at Abbott Longford Marathon

With athletes from 19 countries represented, the 18th annual Abbott Longford marathon was a huge success for all involved writes Kevin Forde

On Sunday, August 25, the people of Longford and surrounding counties put on their racing shoes and participated in the 18th Abbott Longford marathon.

Coinciding with the first year in which Abbott Longford were the official title sponsors, talented local athletes emerged victorious in both the men’s and women’s full marathon categories for the first time in the history of the marathon, making it an occasion of many 'firsts'.

Organisers have reported a huge number of participants at this year’s event, with over 19 countries represented ensuring the eighteenth annual instalment did not disappoint.

On a local level there was some good news as Longford Athletic club member, Barry Sheil, emerged as the winner in the men’s full marathon category, storming home in first position with a time of 2:36.28.

His Longford Athletic Club colleague, Donal Mulligan, finished as the second leading male on the day, crossing the finish line with a time of 2:40.30. In third position was Donal O’Callaghan with a time of 2:43.03.

In the women’s full marathon category, first place went to Granard’s Niamh Kiernan, who secured the title with an impressive time of 3:12.32. She was followed by Emma Horner in second place with a time of 3:20.55 and Laura Corr in third with a time of 3;24.30.

The winner of the women’s full marathon category in 2018, Adrianna Mulligan, returned to the course this year in search of further glory and she subsequently delivered in the women’s half marathon, finishing in first place with a highly impressive 1:22.58 time.

In second position was Adele Walsh (1:24.14), followed by Isobel Oakes who finished third with a time of 1:25.53.

In the men’s half marathon, Longford’s Paddy Sharkey finished in third place with a time of 1:12.28, crossing the finish line behind Brendan Conway in second place (1:11.44) and Freddie Keron-Sittuk, who was the winner with a time of 1:11:06.

In the relay category, ‘Waterstown Warriors Wombles’ were the overall winners, crossing the line with a time of 2:59.28. In second place was ‘Youth and Experience’ with a time of 3:14.43, followed by ‘Hickey’s Heros’ in third with a time of 3:20.07.

Organisers of the 18th annual Abbott Longford marathon have extended congratulations to all of this year’s participants, while also thanking everyone who sponsored, volunteered and helped out in any way in the run-up to and during the event.

