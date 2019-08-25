GALLERY | Record number of athletes from 19 countries participate in 2019 Abbott Longford Marathon
The 2019 Abbott Longford Marathon attracted a record number of entries with athletes from 19 countries represented and here is a selection of photographs by Shelley Corcoran from what was a truly memorable occasion.
There will be more photographs published in Wednesday's Longford Leader.
Also read: Abbott Longford Marathon produces historic double as local athletes Barry Sheil and Niamh Kiernan triumph
