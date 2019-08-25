GALLERY | Record number of athletes from 19 countries participate in 2019 Abbott Longford Marathon

Laura Gineityte, Vitor Staponkus Picture: Shelley Corcoran

Ultra Winners; 1st Jacek Latala, 2nd George Brady, 3rd Colum McLoughlin with Fr McGovern and Abbott's Daragh Fallon Picture: Shelley Corcoran

Cory Rutherford, Pat Neiland Picture: Shelley Corcoran

Full Marathon Woman; 1st Niamh Kiernan, 2nd Emma Hornet, 3rd Laura Corr Picture: Shelley Corcoran

Lorcan Gerety Picture: Shelley Corcoran

Anne O'Brien Picture: Shelley Corcoran

Alistor Higgins 4th Full Marathon Picture: Shelley Corcoran

Helen Victory Picture: Shelley Corcoran

Anne Brogan Picture: Shelley Corcoran

Lorraine Keogh Picture: Shelley Corcoran

Paul McCormack Picture: Shelley Corcoran

Fiona Fallon Picture: Shelley Corcoran

David Sheridan Picture: Shelley Corcoran

John Scott Picture: Shelley Corcoran

Shane Gavin Picture: Shelley Corcoran