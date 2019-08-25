GALLERY | Record number of athletes from 19 countries participate in 2019 Abbott Longford Marathon

Longford Leader reporter

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

The 2019 Abbott Longford Marathon attracted a record number of entries with athletes from 19 countries represented and here is a selection of photographs by Shelley Corcoran from what was a truly memorable occasion.

There will be more photographs published in Wednesday's Longford Leader.

Also read: Abbott Longford Marathon produces historic double as local athletes Barry Sheil and Niamh Kiernan triumph