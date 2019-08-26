Over €255,000 for Longford under CLÁR funding

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring TD, today announced details of funding of €3.8 million to support 104 projects in rural communities under Measures 1 and 2 of the CLÁR programme 2019. The funding will support Safety Measures and Play Areas for schools and communities.

Eight separate applications from schools and organisations across county Longford were successful with a total of €255,638 being announced for the county earlier today.

Cnoc Mhuire Granard has been granted a total of €47,700 for a new road entrance for bus set down, resurfacing, road markings, fencing and footpaths at the school.

A total of €44,537 will go towards Edgeworthstown Tidy Towns to upgrade existing walkways, while Sacred Heart Primary School will be able to improve car parking and safety for students and staff with funding of €41,400.

St Dominic’s in Kenagh have been awarded €35,092 for a pedestrian crossing, road markings and signs, while Mullinalagtha Community Centre will receive €30,000 to resurface the car park.

Kilasonna NS will have €12,600 in additional funding to improve safety measures. Moyne Community School has been allocated €38,439 for a multipurpose area for walking, running and cycling and there will be an upgrade of public lighting in Edgeworthstown to the value of €5,870.

The six figure sum awarded to Longford is part of a larger sum of €3.8 million which has been awarded in CLÁR funding nationally.

“This is all being made possible through the Government’s investment under Project Ireland 2040," said Minister Ring.

“Since I reintroduced the CLÁR Programme in 2016, it has provided funding to over 1,300 projects throughout the country under various measures. The value of this support for disadvantaged rural communities is clear to see from the level of applications under the 2019 CLÁR programme.

“We must remember that the communities themselves have fundraised and worked alongside their Local Authorities to put forward these initiatives, and the CLÁR programme is ideally placed to reward that collaborative spirit.

"I am delighted in my role as Minister for Rural and Community Development to be able to contribute in a positive way to the efforts of these communities to make their towns and villages more attractive places for families to live and settle, in line with the aims of the programme.

“The projects announced today will help improve safety around schools and within the wider community. They also provide children within the community a place to explore and develop through play. This investment in our children will always be money well spent. In that regard, further projects may be announced under Measures 1 and 2 of the CLÁR programme if additional funding becomes available as a result of savings elsewhere in my Department.”

Longford/Westmeath TD Peter Burke (FG) has welcomed the announcement of over €255,000 for Longford.

"I have worked closely with many of the groups and made representations to my colleague Michael Ring who allocates the CLÁR funding," he said.

"Longford have been a major beneficiary of the fund since it was reinstated by the Government in 2016. In July, the Minister announced CLÁR funding of over €1.4 million in respect of 50 projects for First Response Support and Mobility and Cancer Care Transport. Today, nationally there is an additional €3,817,453.15 which will benefit 104 communities in CLÁR areas."

