Another Higgins in the limelight as Ballymahon's Becki makes modelling debut

This summer will be one to remember for the Higgins family as Becki, a sister of Love Island bombshell Maura, made her modelling debut on Ireland AM earlier this week.

Maura had a strong modelling career before appearing on Love Island and it seems her sister is following in her footsteps.

Becki strutted her stuff on the Ireland AM catwalk on Monday morning in front of Alan Hughes and Clare McKenna, modelling a selection of gorgeous outfits from Shaw’s Department Store.

Posing alongside models Kerri Nicole and Natalie Petric, Becki looked as natural on camera as her sister did on Love Island.

And Maura herself took to Instagram to show her support for Becki, posting a shot of the Ballymahon beauty with the caption “so proud”.

