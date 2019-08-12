ESB must provide clarity to workers on Lanesboro licence conditions

Deputy Denis Naughten is calling on the ESB to provide clarity on an expected restart date for operations at Lough Ree Power Station in Lanesboro, following the proposed determination on its licence by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

“When local TD’s met with the ESB a number of weeks ago, the company stated that it could not provide clarity on when operations would commence at Lanesboro until it had a determination from the EPA,” said Denis Naughten.

“On foot of that meeting, and in the interests of Bord na Mona & ESB staff, I asked the EPA to expedite a decision on the licence application and we now have a ‘proposed determination’ from the EPA which contains 112 individual conditions relating to the environmental management, operation, control and monitoring of the plant”.

“Now that the ESB has the EPA decision it must provide clarity to local workers on the operation of Lough Ree Power Station over the next 16 months, pending a planning decision on the continued operation of the Lanesboro plant from 2021”.

“Seasonal staff have already been let go at Mount Dillon due to the lack of clarity on the operation of the power station in Lanesboro, even though there is still 10 years work left on the Mount Dillion bogs and any further uncertainty threatens their jobs and that of the permanent staff”

“While I accept that this is still a ‘proposed determination’ the ESB should be able to outline a likely restart date based on a formal licence being issued by the EPA” concluded Denis Naughten.

GALLERY | Flooding hell: Ballinalee resident feeling a bit safer as Longford County Council bring sand bags to combat flood threat