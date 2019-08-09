Trinity College comes to Longford with new business course

A new Trinity College course aimed at people with an interest in innovation and entrepreneurship is now being made available to study in Longford town.

The level 9 postgraduate course in innovation and enterprise development – run by Tangent at Trinity College Dublin in partnership with Springboard+ – will be free for homemakers or those in receipt of jobseekers benefit, and subsidised for those in employment.

A total of 20 places will be offered on the programme, and over a period of 20 weeks the course will cover a range of topics, including: creativity and design thinking; leadership and company set-up and; opportunity generation.

The exact location of the course, which will be based in Longford town, will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Commenting on the launch of the course in Longford, Michael Lynham, Marketing and Communications Manager, Tangent said:

“We are delighted to be able to widen our offering to Longford and make it more accessible for people to study innovation and entrepreneurship in their regions.

“The course is purposefully delivered combining both online and classroom-based learning to make it as accessible as possible for people. In addition to Longford, the course will also be available in regional centres in Waterford, Cavan and Tipperary.

“Students who complete the course will be given the tools to translate their creative and innovative ideas into products, services and policies, while also having the valuable opportunity to network with other students of different background and expertise.”

To see if you are eligible and to apply for the course, visit: www.springboardcourses.ie.