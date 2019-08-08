Longford Lives: Killoe's Colm Harte was ‘an educator who changes lives’

Colm Harte recently retired after 28 years as an inspirational principal of St Teresa’s National School, Killoe.

His journey in education began in 1973 in St Michael’s NS, Longford and from there to Fermoyle NS as principal in 1974. His defining move came in 1991, when he became the principal in St Teresa’s NS, Killoe.

Over the following three decades Colm proved himself to be a true educator, a man of integrity, a man of ideas and a man of action. To the people of Killoe, Colm is the consummate leader. He is equal parts teacher, community champion and visionary.

Colm was always a wise and willing guide for students and staff both inside and outside the classroom. Throughout his career, his love for history was magnetic.

As one former pupil put it at Colm’s retirement: “Hours would pass like minutes , as he filled us in on history and world affairs and engaged in class discussions, which others might think was beyond the comprehension of children.”

In the classroom, Colm enthralled the students with his wisdom and storytelling. As a teacher, he instilled a love of learning.

He was a powerful educator – ‘an educator who changes lives’, to quote a former pupil.

Colm’s rapport with the students was remarkable. He was often seen strolling through the yard during lunchtime tying laces, opening bottles and sharing high fives with the children. He encouraged every child to aim for great things and made each one feel important and valued.

Colm was re-energised once the school day was finished, at which point, he’d put on his boots, and head out to the back field to train the school footballers.

He cultivated the fledgling careers of countless children who have gone on to enjoy long and successful years as gaelic footballers and coaches. He has been commended with special recognition awards from Emmet Óg GAA, KIlloe for his instrumental role in the development of their rising stars over the past three decades.

Colm enjoyed huge success at schools’ competition level during his tenure. He was involved in the formation of the first Cumann na mBunscol in Longford in 1985 and has been a constant presence on the committee ever since.

In 2013, Colm received national recognition – a lifetime achievement award from GAA President, Liam O’Neill for his contribution to Gaelic Games.

Colm’s impact in the community went far beyond the football field. He is a firm believer in the old proverb that “it takes a village to raise a child” and he worked collaboratively with the people of Killoe throughout his time to supplement the development of the school community.

He was passionate that pupils of St Teresa’s would receive a holistic education, not just an academic one. He endeavoured to help the children find and express their own talents and skills.

Beyond football, Colm led St Teresa’s as they built a rich tradition in the likes of Scór, debating, Community Games and the Pushkin Trust Schools’ Programme, for which he was a Regional Leader. Every facet of sport was promoted in the school.

During this time, St Teresa’s also cultivated the creative and musical talents of the children, through participation in the National Children’s Choir and our school band, which has been a regular award winner in Longford St Patrick’s Day parades.

‘Ní neart go cur le chéile’, the motto of St Teresa’s NS aptlys reflects Colm’s philosophy. He is a firm believer in cooperation, collaboration and communication. His role as mentor was not just for his pupils. He always encouraged his colleagues to further develop their talents and skills for their personal betterment, as well as that of the school community.

Colm always believed in his staff and valued their positive contribution to the holistic education of the children in St Teresa’s NS.

During his career in education, Colm was an active and leading member of the INTO and served at local and district committee level. In recent years, Colm’s leadership was recognised at a national level when he was elected to the Teaching Council in 2016, a post he still retains.

Perhaps the most lasting impression Colm Harte will have left on Killoe is his role in the transformation of St Teresa’s National school.

The school has become a true centre of excellence, now home to a brand-new school campus, redeveloped football grounds, an Astro Turf training pitch and the Sonas Unit, for children with Autism.

Over the past 14 years, the Sonas Unit has widened the horizons of children with autism, by giving them an environment within which they can grow and learn. During his tenure, the staff went from a team of less than 10, to now more than 30 in a modern and progressive school.

While Colm’s retirement has already sent ripples throughout the school and the parish of Killoe, the reality is that Colm’s greatest legacy is the community of leaders he has left behind. He has empowered the next generation.

As Colm has been known to say himself - “You’re able to fly your own kites now!”

