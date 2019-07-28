Longford Leader gallery: Huge local success at Leinster Fleadh

Longford had great success at the Leinster Fleadh Cheoil held in Athboy/Ráth Chairn, Co Meath earlier this month, with the county being represented by members of Joe Callaghan CCE, John Dungan CCE and Newtownforbes-Longford CCE.

There were competitors in solo and group instrumental, singing, dancing, storytelling, lilting and Comhrá Gaeilge.

A massive congratulations to all who competed and represented their county with great talent.

In total, there were 24 winning entries from Co Longford. The following is a list of those winners.

Those in 1st and 2nd place will go on to represent Leinster in Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Drogheda, in August:



* Button Accordion 12-15 yrs: Aoibhinn Lynch, John Dungan CCÉ (2nd place)

* Mouth Organ 12-15 yrs: Nadine Smith, Joe Callaghan CCÉ (1st place)

* Banjo O18 yrs: Owen Smith, Joe Callaghan CCÉ (3rd place)

* Mandolin U12: Tomás Mulligan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ (1st place); Patrick Lynch, John Dungan CCÉ (2nd place).

* Mandolin 12-15 yrs: Dearbhaila Lynch, John Dungan CCÉ (3rd place)

* Melodeon 12-15 yrs: Aoibhinn Lynch, John Dungan CCÉ (1st place)

* Accompaniment 15-18 yrs: Grace Ross, Joe Callaghan CCÉ (1st place)

* Bodhrán 12-15 yrs: Nadine Smith, Joe Callaghan CCÉ (1st place)

* Bodhrán O18 yrs: Maeve Donnelly, Joe Callaghan CCÉ (2nd place)

* Céilí Band Drums 12-15 yrs: Nadine Smith, Joe Callaghan CCÉ (1st place)

* Céilí Band Drums O18 yrs: Owen Smith, Joe Callaghan CCÉ (3rd place)

* Fiddle Slow Airs U12: Emma Maynard, Joe Callaghan CCÉ (1st place); Tomás Mulligan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ (2nd place)

* English Singing (Ladies) 12-15 yrs: Erin Ross, Joe Callaghan CCÉ (1st place)

Lilting O18 yrs: Darren Culliney, Joe Callaghan CCÉ (1st place)

* Full Set (Ladies) O18 yrs: Mullinalaghta (3rd place)

Rince ar an Sean Nós U12: Cormac Lynch, John Dungan CCÉ (1st place)

* Comhrá Gaeilge 9-11 yrs: Sorcha Ni Mhaonaigh, Newtownforbes-Longford CCÉ

* Comhrá Gaeilge 13-15 yrs: Dylan Hanley, Newtownforbes-Longford CCÉ

* Comhrá Gaeilge 15-18 yrs: Alaidh Ní Mhuirí, Newtownforbes-Longford CCÉ

* Story Telling U12 yrs: Chloe Spollen, Joe Callaghan CCÉ (1st place)

* Scéalaíocht U12 yrs: Shauna Manning, Newtownforbes-Longford CCÉ (1st place)

* Scéalaíocht 12-15 yrs: Laoise Hanley, Newtownforbes-Longford CCÉ (1st place)