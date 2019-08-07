Midlands motorist attempts to evade checkpoint
A motorist from Co Westmeath is set for an appearance in court, following the attempted evasion of a checkpoint.
Mullingar Roads Policing Unit stopped the vehicle pictured after it turned from a checkpoint set up. Upon stopping the vehicle they found that it had no NCT since 2015.
The driver also had no licence and gardaí seized the vehicle and issued a FCPN. The driver will now face a day in court as a result.
Mullingar Roads Policing Unit stopped this vehicle after it turned from a checkpoint. No NCT since 2015. Driver had no licence. Vehicle seized, FCPN and court to follow. pic.twitter.com/UfaMIYY5IT— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 6, 2019
