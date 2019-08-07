Midlands motorist attempts to evade checkpoint

A motorist from Co Westmeath is set for an appearance in court, following the attempted evasion of a checkpoint.

Mullingar Roads Policing Unit stopped the vehicle pictured after it turned from a checkpoint set up. Upon stopping the vehicle they found that it had no NCT since 2015.

The driver also had no licence and gardaí seized the vehicle and issued a FCPN. The driver will now face a day in court as a result.