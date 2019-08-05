Roscommon driver arrested on suspicion of drug driving
During a mandatory intoxicant testing checkpoint conducted by gardaí in Roscommon, one driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.
The checkpoint was carried out in Cloontuskert, Co Roscommon, with drivers tested for a range of banned substances.
The driver in question tested positive for cocaine and was arrested at the scene.
MIT Checkpoint conducted in Cloontuskert ,Roscommon One driver arrested on suspicion Drug Driving pic.twitter.com/G0IkO9Xsj2— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 5, 2019
