Longford gardaí stop and seize bicycle travelling at 55kph!

Longford Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Longford Leader Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Picture - @Garda Traffic

Longford Roads Policing Unit had a rather unusual speeding incident to deal with earlier today, August 1, as they clocked a bicycle travelling at speeds of up to 55kph. 

Upon inspection, gardaí found the bicycle was in fact adapted and equipped with an 80cc engine. They encountered the person navigating the ‘vehicle’ while travelling on the N5. 

Gardaí subsequently seized the vehicle. 