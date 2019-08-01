Longford gardaí stop and seize bicycle travelling at 55kph!
Picture - @Garda Traffic
Longford Roads Policing Unit had a rather unusual speeding incident to deal with earlier today, August 1, as they clocked a bicycle travelling at speeds of up to 55kph.
Upon inspection, gardaí found the bicycle was in fact adapted and equipped with an 80cc engine. They encountered the person navigating the ‘vehicle’ while travelling on the N5.
Gardaí subsequently seized the vehicle.
“Is it a bike, is it a plane… none of the above”— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 1, 2019
Longford RPU stopped this adapted bicycle travelling at speeds of up to 55kph on N5 . Bicycle has had an 80cc engine !!
Guess what ! we seized it. pic.twitter.com/BHR0DCGL6e
