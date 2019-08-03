Judge warns Longford woman of 'serious, serious trouble' if she's caught stealing again

A woman with 20 previous convictions, 16 of which are for shoplifting and charged with three further thefts, has been told she will be in “serious, serious trouble” if she commits any further offences between now and her scheduled reappearance in September.

Helen Nevin (34) with addresses at74 Crozon Park, Sligo, 1A Richmond Court, Richmond Street, Longford and 8 Richmond Street, Longford was in attendance at last week’s District Court sitting where the warning was unambiguously laid down by Judge Seamus Hughes.

Ms Nevin was charged with two separate thefts from Dealz, Market Square, Longford on March 15 2019 and April 10 2019.

On the first occasion, Ms Nevin was alleged to have entered the local discount store where she stole €13 of various household items before going onto steal a further €5 worth of items a month later.

It was revealed the items taken by Ms Nevin during the earlier incident were not recovered though staff managed to retrieve stock which had been concealed by the accused in a bag a month later.

Nine days after that incident, the court heard how Ms Nevin walked into Boot’s, Ballymahon Street, Longford where she stole hair and face products totalling €160.

Those goods were not recovered either, Judge Hughes was told.

Standing beside her solicitor John Quinn, Ms Nevin acknowledged her wrongdoing over the latest charges proferred against her, adding: “I am on my last chance. I accept that judge.”

In weighing up what course of action to take, Judge Hughes indicated he wanted to see how Ms Nevin behaved over the summer recess and adjourned the case until September.

“I am just going to monitor you,” he told her.

“But, if you step out of line and commit another offence there will be serious, serious trouble.”

Ms Nevin was remanded on continuing bail with case being adjourned until September 24 2019.