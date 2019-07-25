Center Parcs Longford Forest is revolutionising short break opportunities in Ireland

Ahead of the July 29 opening date, Daragh Feighery, General Manager of Center Parcs Longford Forest, enthused, “We are revolutionising short break opportunities in Ireland.”

For those unaware of the Center Parcs concept, Mr Feighery was eager to explain that it is primarily focused on families and bringing people together.

He said, “Our vision is to be known as an escape where families come together.

“We bring families together by championing free range family fun.

“Togetherness is at the core of everything we do.”

The resort will include a bountiful supply of fun activities, such as ziplining, kayaking on the lake, badminton and tennis. In fact, there are over 100 indoor and outdoor activities.

That includes the out-of-this world sub-tropical swimming pool in the village, which has been described as ‘phenomenal’ by the Center Parcs GM.

Daragh said: “The subtropical swimming pool is a phenomenal experience.

“My family and I recently took a break and I myself spent three-and-a-half hours in the pool with my family.”

For the older clientele or those simply looking to unwind and relax, the Center Parcs general manager advised them to avail of the top-class Aqua Sana spa facilities on site, which has 14 treatment rooms in total.

“It is the biggest health spa in the country,” Mr Feighery told the Leader.

“It is just out of this world.”

Daragh says Center Parcs Longford Forest is an unique experience unlike no other within the franchise of holiday villages, due to the Irish imprint the team were keen to instill from day one of the development stage.

Daragh remarked, “We have created an Irish Center Parcs.”

An example of this highlighted by the general manager was the 130 seater restaurant called ‘Chara’, which means friend in Irish.

It features a menu tailored to the taste of what is expected to be a predominantly Ireland based clientele at the village, also featuring local food and produce.

Daragh said: There is no restaurant like it in any existing village.”

The on-site coffee house also has a very unique Irish flavour, with Java Republic chosen as the beverage operators and an Irish designer used in the process.

“There are so many nuances unique to Ireland” Daragh promised.

