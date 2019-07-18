Met Éireann weather alert warns that Longford is at risk of thundery downpours and flooding

Met Éireann is warning that Longford is at risk of thundery downpours and flooding tomorrow, Friday, July 19.

The national forecaster has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Connacht, and counties Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford and Westmeath, and it comes into effect from 8am on Friday, July 19 and remains in place until 8pm.

Met Éireann predicts Longford will be hit by rain followed by heavy, possibly thundery downpours which could lead to accumulations of 25 to 40 mm with the risk of localised flooding.

Status Yellow - Rainfall warning for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford and Westmeath



Valid: Friday 19 July 2019 08:00 to Friday 19 July 2019 20:00 pic.twitter.com/JcvEM5er8O — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 18, 2019

Weather Warning: Status Yellow - Rainfall warning for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford and Westmeath



Rain followed by heavy, possibly thundery downpours could lead to accumulations of 25 to 40 mm with the risk of localized flooding.



Valid: Friday 08:00 to 20:00 pic.twitter.com/eSTEBlYttw — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) July 18, 2019