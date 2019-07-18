Irish weather forecast says temperatures could hit 28 degrees next week

Weather forecaster Cathal Nolan has said temperatures could hit 28 degrees next week as Iberian air makes its way over Ireland.

Nolan, who operates the Midland Weather Channel, said that weather models in the last few days "have played with the idea of some significant heat returning to our shores during the weekend and into next week."

"At present it looks as though warm and humid southwesterly winds will be dominant during the weekend, elevating temperatures back towards the 22 or 23 degrees Celsius mark, possibly approaching 24 degrees in the southeast in any sunnier spells," Cathal said.

"However, as a rather large buckle in the jet stream develops next week, we can expect to see our winds swing around to a southerly direction, possibly drawing in some very warm if not hot air from the Iberian peninsula and North Africa."

"If the current models hold through then its possible that in any prolonged spells of sunshine temperatures could increase significantly, with highest values possibly reaching as high as 26-28 degrees Celsius," he added.

He did temper that by saying "the risk of some thunderstorms can’t be ruled out as conditions are likely to be rather humid, and with the elevated temperatures, a strong south/north jet stream, and a destabilising cold front nearby thunderstorms seem an almost certainty for some places."

He said these are potential conditions based on current projections and that they are subject to change in the coming days.