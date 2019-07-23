Annual Fuschia appeal launched in Longford

The local launch of the annual Fuchsia Appeal was held on Wednesday, July 10 in the offices of Longford County Council.

The launch was hosted by Longford County Council in conjunction with Peter Keenan Longford Branch O.N.E.T. (Organisation of National Ex-Service Personnel).

The Fuchsia Appeal is open throughout the year but is focused during the month of July (the month of the National Day of Commemoration). The funds raised by the Fuchsia Appeal go towards accommodation of homeless, elderly or disabled veterans, and to provide any other assistance required by veterans throughout all branches of O.N.E. and Veterans’ Support Centres.

The Fuchsia was chosen because it has no political connotations, it is grown throughout Ireland and for many of us it is a reminder of home, when seen overseas. In the West of Ireland, the Fuchsia is also known as ‘Deora De’ or ‘Gods Tears’.

Two members of the Defence Forces who did not return home from overseas service, Trooper Patrick Mullins (Congo) and Pte Caomhan Seoige (Lebanon) were from the South and West of Ireland.

Picture - Shelley Corcoran