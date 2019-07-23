Longford Summer fest is back to it's glorious best!

Longford Summer Festival made a triumphant return to the streets of the county town, with people travelling from all over to catch some of the top class musical action. The atmosphere was electric and the crowds huge, with live music over nine memorable nights.

Featuring a star-studded line-up including names such as The Stunning, Bagatelle, Clíona Hagan, Mike Denver, State Lights, Michael English, Ryan Sheridan and Jake Carter, the people of Longford were treated to a festival which will now be forever stored in their memory banks.

Night one commenced with the talents of Michael English, followed by country music star, Cliona Hagan, who entertained the masses on Ballymahon street on night two alongside tribute band, Spirit of Smokie.

On Saturday, July 6, The Garth Brooks Experience commenced proceedings, before headliner Ryan Sheridan wowed the crowds with a phenomenal performance. Jake Carter returned to the Longford Summer Festival on Sunday , July 7, making his third consecutive appearance.

Following a three-day break, the festival returned on Wednesday, July 10. Following an earlier performance on RTÉ radio one, Christy Dignam and the boys from Aslan took to the stage and rocked the night away on Ballymahon street.

An estimated 3,000 people were in attendance on Wednesday, for what will go down as one of the best live performances ever seen at Longford Summer Festival.

The festival then returned to country vibes on Thursday, July 11, with Portumna native Mike Denver getting people on their feet and jiving through the night. Firm festival favourites Bagatelle then headlined Friday night of the festival, before one of the big nights of the show arrived in the shape of stellar performances from State Lights and The Stunning on Saturday, July 13.

The final day/night of the festival - Sunday, July 14, commenced with a family fun day, before local artist Katie Gallagher - KTG, showcased her vocal abilities, followed by the musical stylings of the Dublin City Ramblers.

To cap off a fantastic nine nights of free entertainment, Longford revellers were then treated to a performance of a lifetime from none other than The High Kings, who brought the festival to a fitting conclusion in front of an estimated 6,000 strong crowd.

Official estimates say there was in excess of 31,000 people in Longford over the nine days and with minimal reports of trouble and maximal reports of fantastic music, the 2019 Longford Summer Festival will go down as one of the best to date. Roll on Summer Fest 2020!

