€112,571 approved to support transport of Longford people to medical services

CLÁR funding of €112,571 has been approved to support transport of Longford people to medical services.

Longford Hospice Homecare (€45,830), Irish Wheelchair Association Kenagh (€47,191) and Rath Mhuire Resource Centre (€19,550) were among twenty voluntary community organisations that will receive funding for Mobility and Cancer Care Transport under the 2019 CLÁR programme.

The funding is for the provision of vehicles to provide transport for people in rural areas with mobility issues.



It will support voluntary organisations that provide:

· Transport to/from designated cancer treatment hospitals/centres under the National Cancer Care Programme, or

· Transport for people with significant mobility issues, including those requiring specialised wheelchair accessible vehicles, to day-care or other medical, therapeutic or respite services.

Mr Michael Ring TD, the Minister for Rural and Community Development, said: “I am delighted to announce further funding this year to support voluntary organisations that provide transport services to some of the most vulnerable people in our society. This funding, through my Department’s CLÁR programme, will provide vehicles that will enable people living in rural areas to travel to medical care or respite centres free of charge.”

The Scheme supports the purchasing and/or fit out of vehicles to transport people for medical services. It allows for allocations of up to a maximum of €50,000 for a wheelchair accessible vehicle or €100,000 for a bus.

Minister Ring continued: “The provision of this funding is another demonstration of the Government’s commitment to supporting rural communities. I am proud to be able to support voluntary groups who provide transport to our sick and vulnerable citizens in order to enable them to access treatment and services.”

The Minister added: “Over the past year, I have seen the difference that the provision of these vehicles makes to the lives of people living in CLÁR areas who have to attend day care or medical services, and their families, and I wanted to continue that support this year.”

Minister Ring concluded: “One of the strategic objectives of the Government’s Project Ireland 2040 strategy is to strengthen rural economies and communities. The CLÁR programme is helping to improve the quality of life in rural communities and is an important part of the Government’s integrated strategy for rural development which will also be supported through the new Rural Regeneration and Development Fund. This Fund will provide an additional €1 billion to be invested directly into rural communities by my Department up to 2027.”

