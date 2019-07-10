'We must not waste the opportunity that Center Parcs has afforded us’

Longford Golf club played host to a tourism branding event on Wednesday, July 10, with the ‘who’s who’ of business in Longford all in attendance.

The breakfast event featured panelists such as Center Parcs CEO Martin Dalby, who gave an insight into Center Parcs itself and what it will actually bring to the area.

He warned local business owners that their window for catching some of the tourist tail-off from the park, is in the days before and after their breaks there.

“When people come to Center Parcs, they tend to stay in Center Parcs for the entirety of their stay.” he admitted, before encouraging local businesses to grasp the opportunity with both hands.

Also speaking at the event, which featured RTÉ’s Sineád Hussey as MC, was Dalton Phillips, who is the current CEO of the Dublin Airport Authority (DAA). Dalton offered an insight into his role and the work done by the team of DAA in their bid to attract more users for the airport and, in turn, more people to Ireland.

He also discussed the importance of increasing connectivity between Dublin Airport and the Midland, especially with the Hidden Heartlands initiative now in operation. Mark McGovern of Hidden Heartlands was another panelist on the morning, explaining the concept of Hidden Heartlands and how businesses in Longford can capitalise on that.

The breakfast event concluded with a Q&A, facilitated by Sineád Hussey, in which Mr Phillips and Mr McGovern answered any all any tourism and branding related questions.

The main message of the event was one first mentioned by Longford Cathaoirleach Micheál Carrigy in his welcoming address, in which he said to build on brand Longford, we first have to become ambassadors ourselves.

“We must not waste the opportunity Center Parcs has afforded us,"he urged.

Before adding, “To build a brand, we need people to be fully behind it.”

An Cathaoirleach concluded his address by calling on the people of Longford to begin visiting the attractions people within the county are trying to promote.

“Get to know your own county.” he urged.

“We should be proud of our little county.”

This point was also reiterated by Dalton Phillips, who said, “Everybody should take the opportunity to talk about some of the great things that are here. Success breeds success.” he urged.

