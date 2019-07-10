Christy Dignam and Aslan guests on Ray D'Arcy Radio Show from Clondra ahead of eagerly awaited Longford Summer Festival gig

Christy Dignam of Aslan pictured in Clondra this afternoon Picture: Twitter @RadioRayRTE

The Longford Summer Festival 2019 continues tonight Wednesday, July 10 and runs until Sunday next July 14.

Aslan will perform at the festival tonight and this afternoon, Christy Dignam and his band were in Clondra for the Ray D'arcy Show on RTÉ Radio One. 

This is what is in store for Longford music lovers this week ;

Wednesday, July 10 (7-11pm) Ballymahon Street
ASLAN
Ruaile Buaile

Thursday, July 11 (7-11pm) Main Street
MIKE DENVER
Brendan Kelly 

Friday, July 12  (7-11pm) Ballymahon Street
BAGATELLE

Saturday, July 13 (7-11pm) Main Street
THE STUNNING
State Lights

Sunday, July 14 (7-11pm) Ballymahon Street
THE HIGH KINGS
The Dublin City Ramblers

To facilitate the Longford Summer Festival, there will be a number of temporary road closures in Longford Town and they are described hereunder;

Wednesday, July 10: 4pm to 1.30am
Ballymahon Street, Longford
From its junction at the Market Bar to Post Office Junction

Thursday, July 11: 4pm to 1.30am
Main Street, Longford
From the Post Office junction to its junction with Richmond Street at the Longford Arms Hotel

Friday, July 12: 4pm to 1.30am
Ballymahon Street, Longford
From its junction at the Market Bar to Post Office Junction

Saturday, July 13: 4pm to 1.30am
Main Street, Longford
From the Post Office junction to its junction with Richmond Street at the Longford Arms Hotel

Sunday, July 14: 12 noon to 11pm
Ballymahon Street Longford
From its junction at the Market Bar to Post Office Junction

Alternative Routes: All through traffic is requested to use the N4 & N5 Longford Town by-passes. Diversions will be in place in the Town Centre for local traffic.