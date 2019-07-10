Christy Dignam and Aslan guests on Ray D'Arcy Radio Show from Clondra ahead of eagerly awaited Longford Summer Festival gig
Christy Dignam of Aslan pictured in Clondra this afternoon Picture: Twitter @RadioRayRTE
The Longford Summer Festival 2019 continues tonight Wednesday, July 10 and runs until Sunday next July 14.
Aslan will perform at the festival tonight and this afternoon, Christy Dignam and his band were in Clondra for the Ray D'arcy Show on RTÉ Radio One.
This is what is in store for Longford music lovers this week ;
Wednesday, July 10 (7-11pm) Ballymahon Street
ASLAN
Ruaile Buaile
Thursday, July 11 (7-11pm) Main Street
MIKE DENVER
Brendan Kelly
Friday, July 12 (7-11pm) Ballymahon Street
BAGATELLE
Saturday, July 13 (7-11pm) Main Street
THE STUNNING
State Lights
Sunday, July 14 (7-11pm) Ballymahon Street
THE HIGH KINGS
The Dublin City Ramblers
Great atmosphere here in #Clondra in #Longford with @OfficialAslan after Christy Dignam’s fantastic news that they’ve found a cure for his cancer! @RTERadio1 pic.twitter.com/osBo1zASP0— Ray D'Arcy Radio (@RadioRayRTE) July 10, 2019
To facilitate the Longford Summer Festival, there will be a number of temporary road closures in Longford Town and they are described hereunder;
Wednesday, July 10: 4pm to 1.30am
Ballymahon Street, Longford
From its junction at the Market Bar to Post Office Junction
Thursday, July 11: 4pm to 1.30am
Main Street, Longford
From the Post Office junction to its junction with Richmond Street at the Longford Arms Hotel
Friday, July 12: 4pm to 1.30am
Ballymahon Street, Longford
From its junction at the Market Bar to Post Office Junction
Saturday, July 13: 4pm to 1.30am
Main Street, Longford
From the Post Office junction to its junction with Richmond Street at the Longford Arms Hotel
Sunday, July 14: 12 noon to 11pm
Ballymahon Street Longford
From its junction at the Market Bar to Post Office Junction
Alternative Routes: All through traffic is requested to use the N4 & N5 Longford Town by-passes. Diversions will be in place in the Town Centre for local traffic.
