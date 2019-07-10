Christy Dignam and Aslan guests on Ray D'Arcy Radio Show from Clondra ahead of eagerly awaited Longford Summer Festival gig

The Longford Summer Festival 2019 continues tonight Wednesday, July 10 and runs until Sunday next July 14.

Aslan will perform at the festival tonight and this afternoon, Christy Dignam and his band were in Clondra for the Ray D'arcy Show on RTÉ Radio One.

This is what is in store for Longford music lovers this week ;

Wednesday, July 10 (7-11pm) Ballymahon Street

ASLAN

Ruaile Buaile

Thursday, July 11 (7-11pm) Main Street

MIKE DENVER

Brendan Kelly

Friday, July 12 (7-11pm) Ballymahon Street

BAGATELLE

Saturday, July 13 (7-11pm) Main Street

THE STUNNING

State Lights

Sunday, July 14 (7-11pm) Ballymahon Street

THE HIGH KINGS

The Dublin City Ramblers

Also read: Longford festival a rip-roaring success, with more still to come!

Great atmosphere here in #Clondra in #Longford with @OfficialAslan after Christy Dignam’s fantastic news that they’ve found a cure for his cancer! @RTERadio1 pic.twitter.com/osBo1zASP0 — Ray D'Arcy Radio (@RadioRayRTE) July 10, 2019

To facilitate the Longford Summer Festival, there will be a number of temporary road closures in Longford Town and they are described hereunder;

Wednesday, July 10: 4pm to 1.30am

Ballymahon Street, Longford

From its junction at the Market Bar to Post Office Junction

Thursday, July 11: 4pm to 1.30am

Main Street, Longford

From the Post Office junction to its junction with Richmond Street at the Longford Arms Hotel

Friday, July 12: 4pm to 1.30am

Ballymahon Street, Longford

From its junction at the Market Bar to Post Office Junction

Saturday, July 13: 4pm to 1.30am

Main Street, Longford

From the Post Office junction to its junction with Richmond Street at the Longford Arms Hotel

Sunday, July 14: 12 noon to 11pm

Ballymahon Street Longford

From its junction at the Market Bar to Post Office Junction



Alternative Routes: All through traffic is requested to use the N4 & N5 Longford Town by-passes. Diversions will be in place in the Town Centre for local traffic.



