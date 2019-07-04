Love Island's Maura Higgins 100/1 to be named next mayor of Longford

Longford’s representation on the Love Island, Maura Higgins, has been listed as 100/1 to become the next mayor of Longford.

Adored by fans on the Love Island, the Ballymahon native has drifted from 12/1 to 9/1 to be named the top female on the island, that’s according to the latest betting figures from Boyle Sports.

Should Maura be booted off the island however, Boyle Sports have listed her most likely next steps. One option for Maura is to join the next series of Dancing with the Stars, with the odds set at 9/2.

Maura is also currently 16/1 to write her own book before the end of 2020, while she is also 28/1 to have her own dating show by the end of 2019. Punters are backing Maura at 33/1 to make her way to the jungle to compete in the next I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here tv series.

The most surprising odds of all, is Maura’s odds at becoming the next mayor of Longford. Should Micheál Carrigy be looking over his shoulder?

