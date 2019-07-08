CIRI registration for seven Longford companies

Seven Longford contractors are now qualified for the Construction Industry Register of Ireland competence in construction quality mark. Only 850 companies across Ireland currently have qualified for the CIRI register.

The following Longford businesses are now CIRI registered:

* Brian Doyle & Sons Building Contractors Limited, Kenagh

* Frank McKiernan & Sons Longford Ltd, Ardnacassa

* Kiernan Structural Steel Ltd, Kiltyreher

* McHale Utility Services Limited T/A Longford Environmental, Longford

*T & S McKeon Homes Ltd, Aughnacliffe

* PJ McLoughlins & Sons Ltd, Dublin Road, Longford

* Spanfix Ltd, Knockloughlin, Longford

CIRI Spokesperson Lorraine Hosty said: “The consumer knows if a contractor or builder is on the CIRI register that they have passed rigorous examination of their financial, administrative and construction competence.

“With over 45,000 construction companies in Ireland, those 850 + on the CIRI register stand out and have demonstrated their competence and been approved by an independent Board of experts, some of which are nominated by Government.

“In other words, the consumer should keep an eye out for the CIRI mark when they are considering home renovation or new build or looking for specialist contractors or tradespeople to carry out construction works.

“From the builder’s perspective the CIRI mark is useful when trying to secure work as CIRI is now gaining momentum with public and private sector clients and is often been sought as a competency standard during the procurement process.”

Mr Aidan O’Connor, Chairperson of CIRI said: “CIRI has been a very positive initiative for the construction sector, and the Government, in recognising the role CIRI is playing in improving standards, has committed to supporting its wider adoption throughout the industry. CIRI has an extensive system of checking contractors to make sure that locals are hiring a reputable worker.

“Not only does CIRI check the basic requirements regarding Insurance, Health and Safety, and Financials, it also looks for project references.

“When you choose a CIRI approved contractor, you know you are choosing someone who is capable of carrying out the work. The requirements for staying on the CIRI register include annual Continuous Practice Development (CPD) requirements to be fulfilled.”

To date, CIRI comprises of over 40 categories covering everything from plastering, plumbing, masonry, roofing, piling, demolition, masonry, glazing, carpentry, flooring, tiling, scaffolding, fire safety, and much more. CIRI promotes compliance in the construction industry. CIRI covers four main pillars of CPD - Building regulations, Health and Safety, Technology and Innovation and Business and Management.

CPD can be considered as learning that adds to and enhances a person’s occupations, technical and professional competence in a process of lifelong learning. The independent Construction Industry Registration Board (CARB) determines all applications for inclusion on the register.

The Board consists of a chair (appointed following consultation with the Minister for the Environment) and a total of ten members nominated by Government departments and agencies, as well as three members who are practicing building contractors.

